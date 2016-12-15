Golf Central Blog

Photo: Woods hangs with new Bridgestone friends

By

Golf Channel Digital
December 15, 2016, 8:45 am

Tiger Woods and Bridgestone made their new partnership official Thursday morning, with Woods signing a multi-year deal to play and endorse the B330-S golf ball.

Excited to have him on board, Brandt Snedeker shortly after the announcement tweeted this picture of Woods hanging with some of his new Bridgestone friends: Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau and Fred Couples.

It is unclear if Woods and Kuchar then immediately did their Fresh Prince-DJ Jazzy Jeff handshake in celebration of the news.

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods, Bridgestone, Brandt Snedeker, Bryson Dechambeau, Matt Kuchar, Fred Couples

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

