Photo: Woods hangs with new Bridgestone friends

Tiger Woods and Bridgestone made their new partnership official Thursday morning, with Woods signing a multi-year deal to play and endorse the B330-S golf ball.

Excited to have him on board, Brandt Snedeker shortly after the announcement tweeted this picture of Woods hanging with some of his new Bridgestone friends: Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau and Fred Couples.

It is unclear if Woods and Kuchar then immediately did their Fresh Prince-DJ Jazzy Jeff handshake in celebration of the news.