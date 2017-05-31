Photos released of Woods' car during DUI arrest

Information has continued to emerge all week regarding Tiger Woods' arrest for driving under the influence. On Wednesday, photos of Woods' car were added to the equation.

The Jupiter Police Department released a series of photos of Woods' 2015 Mercedes, showing the flat tires and front bumper damage that was originally described in the arrest report:

Woods was cited for improper parking as well as driving under the influence after he was found asleep behind the wheel of his car. He twice blew a 0.000 on a Breathalyzer and explained in a statement that alcohol was "not involved" in the incident, instead citing an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.

Click here or on the photo below to view the gallery: