Place your bets: Odds on Woods' retirement

By

Nick Menta
February 3, 2017

The sports gambling world has moved from issuing odds on Tiger Woods' chances of winning the Masters to his chances of retiring by 2018.

BookMaker.eu issued a series of prop bets on Friday related to Woods' future health and career prospects.

Notably, Woods is -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to undergo another back surgery in 2017 and +110 (bet $100 to win $110) not to go under the knife. Bettors can also wager on Woods' retiring (+290) or not retiring (-380) from professional golf by January 1, 2018.

As for a return to competitive play, Woods is +140 to come back at the Genesis Open, +500 at the Honda Classic, +500 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, +200 at the Masters, and +1500 to sit out the rest of the year.

BookMaker.eu still lists Woods at 33/1 to win the Masters, while the Westgate Las Vegas Casino has dropped him to 50/1.

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@NickMentaGC

