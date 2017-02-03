Place your bets: Odds on Woods' retirement

The sports gambling world has moved from issuing odds on Tiger Woods' chances of winning the Masters to his chances of retiring by 2018.

BookMaker.eu issued a series of prop bets on Friday related to Woods' future health and career prospects.

Notably, Woods is -140 (bet $140 to win $100) to undergo another back surgery in 2017 and +110 (bet $100 to win $110) not to go under the knife. Bettors can also wager on Woods' retiring (+290) or not retiring (-380) from professional golf by January 1, 2018.

As for a return to competitive play, Woods is +140 to come back at the Genesis Open, +500 at the Honda Classic, +500 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, +200 at the Masters, and +1500 to sit out the rest of the year.

BookMaker.eu still lists Woods at 33/1 to win the Masters, while the Westgate Las Vegas Casino has dropped him to 50/1.