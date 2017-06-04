Golf Central Blog

Memorial play resumes after weather delay

By

Nick Menta
June 4, 2017, 4:29 pm

Update, 5:10 p.m. ET - The practice range has reopened and play is scheduled to restart at approximately 5:40 p.m. ET.

DUBLIN, Ohio – Inclement weather suspended play midway through the final round of the Memorial Tournament on Sunday.

The horn blew at 4:18 p.m. and players were removed from the golf course.

Thunderstorms are expected to pass over Muirfield Village and there is no current expected time for a restart.

Rickie Fowler at 12 under par leads by one shot over Jason Dufner and Daniel Summerhays with play halted. Bubba Watson, Justin Thomas and Matt Kuchar are all two back.

Anirban Lahiri is the leader in the clubhouse at 10 under following a Sunday 65.

Article Tags: 

2017 Memorial Tournament

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@NickMentaGC

