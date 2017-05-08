Players Championship field: How they qualified

It's time for the 44th Players Championship. Here's a look at the field and how they qualified for a tee time at TPC Sawgrass.
Aaron Baddeley: Won 2016 Barbasol Champ., 69th in FedExCup last season
Blayne Barber: 101st in FedExCup last season
Ricky Barnes: 71st in FedExCup last season
Daniel Berger: Won 2016 FedEx St. Jude Cl., 26th in FedExCup last season
Zac Blair: 110th in FedExCup last season
Jonas Blixt: Won 2017 Zurich Classic, 107th in FedExCup last season
Jason Bohn: 97th in FedExCup last season
Keegan Bradley: 103rd in FedExCup last season
Scott Brown: 80th in FedExCup last season
Wesley Bryan: Won 2017 RBC Heritage, Led 2016 Web.com Tour Money List
Rafa Cabrera Bello: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Chad Campbell: 73rd in FedExCup last season
Patrick Cantlay: Was on major medical, earned enough FedExCup points
Paul Casey: 5th in FedExCup last season
Roberto Castro: 22nd in FedExCup last season
Alex Cejka: 83rd in FedExCup last season
Greg Chalmers: Won 2016 Barracuda Champ.
Kevin Chappell: Won 2017 Valero Texas Open, 8th in FedExCup last season
K.J. Choi: 91st in FedExCup last season
Ben Crane: 117th in FedExCup last season
Jason Day: Defending Champion, 6th in FedExCup last season
Graham DeLaet: 120th in FedExCup last season
Luke Donald: 58th in FedExCup last season
Jason Dufner: 19th in FedExCup last season
Ernie Els: Won 2012 Open (last exempt year)
Harris English: 47th in FedExCup last season
Matt Every: Won 2015 Arnold Palmer Inv.
Derek Fathauer: 100th in FedExCup last season
Tony Finau: 45th in FedExCup last season
Ross Fisher: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Matthew Fitzpatrick: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Tommy Fleetwood: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Rickie Fowler: Won 2015 Players, 2017 Honda Classic, 31st in FedExCup last season
Jim Furyk: 86th in FedExCup last season
Sergio Garcia: Won 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson, 2017 Masters
Robert Garrigus: 109th in FedExCup last season
Brian Gay: Was on major medical, earned enough FedExCup points
Lucas Glover: 106th in FedExCup last season
Fabian Gomez: 40th in FedExCup last season
Branden Grace: 41st in FedExCup last season
Cody Gribble: Won 2016 Sanderson Farms Champ.
Emiliano Grillo: 11th in FedExCup last season
Bill Haas: 46th in FedExCup last season
Adam Hadwin: Won 2017 Valspar Champ., 85th in FedExCup last season
James Hahn: 39th in FedExCup last season
Brian Harman: 53rd in FedExCup last season
Tyrrell Hatton: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
David Hearn: 56th in FedExCup last season
Russell Henley: Won 2017 Houston Open, 87th in FedExCup last season
Jim Herman: 42nd in FedExCup last season
Charley Hoffman: 44th in FedExCup last season
J.B. Holmes: 30th in FedExCup last season
Billy Horschel: 50th in FedExCup last season
Mark Hubbard: 115th in FedExCup last season
Mackenzie Hughes: Won 2016 RSM Classic
John Huh: 95th in FedExCup last season
Billy Hurley III: Won 2016 Quicken Loans Nat'l, 55th in FedExCup last season
Yuta Ikeda: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Freddie Jacobson: 90th in FedExCup last season
Dustin Johnson: Six PGA Tour wins in last 12 months
Zach Johnson: Won 2015 Open, 57th in FedExCup last season
Sung Kang: 96th in FedExCup last season
Smylie Kaufman: 43rd in FedExCup last season
Martin Kaymer: Won 2014 Players
Jerry Kelly: 72nd in FedExCup last season
Michael Kim: 118th in FedExCup last season
Si Woo Kim: Won 2016 Wyndham Champ., 17th in FedExCup last season
Chris Kirk: 54th in FedExCup last season
Kevin Kisner: 23rd in FedExCup last season
Patton Kizzire: 82nd in FedExCup last season
Russell Knox: Won 2016 Travelers Champ., 10th in FedExCup last season
Brooks Koepka: 35th in FedExCup last season
Jason Kokrak: 33rd in FedExCup last season
Matt Kuchar: Won 2012 Players, 18th in FedExCup last season
Anirban Lahiri: 119th in FedExCup last season
Martin Laird: 77th in FedExCup last season
Bernhard Langer: Won Senior Players in each of the last three years
Danny Lee: 92nd in FedExCup last season
Marc Leishman: Won 2017 Arnold Palmer Inv., 68th FedExCup last season
Spencer Levin: 94th in FedExCup last season
David Lingmerth: Won 2015 Memorial Tournament, 67th FedExCup last season
Luke List: 122nd in FedExCup last season
Andrew Loupe: 113th in FedExCup last season
Jamie Lovemark: 49th in FedExCup last season
Shane Lowry: Won 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Inv., 102nd FedExCup last season
Peter Malnati: 104th in FedExCup last season
Ben Martin: 70th in FedExCup last season
Hideki Matsuyama: Two wins this season, 13th in FedExCup last season
Graeme McDowell: 48th in FedExCup last season
William McGirt: Won 2016 Memorial Tournament, 24th FedExCup last season
Rory McIlroy: Won 2016 FedExCup
Troy Merritt: 121st in FedExCup last season
Phil Mickelson: Won 2013 Open, 16th in FedExCup last season
Bryce Molder: 89th in FedExCup last season
Francesco Molinari: 111th in FedExCup last season
Ryan Moore: Won 2016 John Deere Classic, 7th in FedExCup last season
Grayson Murray: Led 2016 Web.com Tour Finals Money List
Kevin Na: 28th in FedExCup last season
Seung-Yul Noh: 125th in FedExCup last season
Alex Noren: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Sean O' Hair: 27th in FedExCup last season
Louis Oosthuizen: 38th in FedExCup last season
Ryan Palmer: 34th in FedExCup last season
Rod Pampling: Won 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
Pat Perez: Won 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba
Scott Piercy: 37th in FedExCup last season
D.A. Points: Won 2017 Puerto Rico Open
Ian Poulter: Was on major medical, earned enough FedExCup points
Jon Rahm: Won 2017 Farmers Insurance Open
Chez Reavie: 81st in FedExCup last season
Patrick Reed: Won 2016 Northern Trust, 3rd in FedExCup last season
Kyle Reifers: 61st in FedExCup last season
Patrick Rodgers: 74th in FedExCup last season
Justin Rose: 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, 51st in FedExCup last season
Charl Schwartzel: 25th in FedExCup last season
Adam Scott: 4th in FedExCup last season
Webb Simpson: Won 2012 U.S. Open, 51st in FedExCup
Vijay Singh: 99th in FedExCup last season
Cameron Smith: Won 2017 Zurich Classic
Jordan Spieth: Won 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach, 9th in FedExCup last season
Kyle Stanley: 116th in FedExCup last season
Brendan Steele: Won 2016 Safeway Open, 63rd in FedExCup last season
Shawn Stefani: 123rd in FedExCup last season
Brett Stegmaier: 108th in FedExCup last season
Henrik Stenson: Won 2016 Open, 36th in FedExCup last season
Robert Streb: 105th in FedExCup last season
Kevin Streelman: 59th in FedExCup last season
Steve Stricker: 76th in FedExCup last season
Brian Stuard: 60th in FedExCup last season
Daniel Summerhays: 65th in FedExCup last season
Hudson Swafford: Won 2017 CareerBuilder, 64th in FedExCup last season
Vaughn Taylor: 62nd in FedExCup last season
Justin Thomas: Three wins this season, 12th in FedExCup last season
David Toms: 124th in FedExCup last season
Cameron Tringale: 112th in FedExCup last season
Tyrone Van Aswegen: 98th in FedExCup last season
Harold Varner III: 75th in FedExCup last season
Jhonattan Vegas: Won 2016 RBC Canadian Open, 29th in FedExCup last season
Johnson Wagner: 78th in FedExCup last season
Jimmy Walker: Won 2016 PGA Champ., 14th in FedExCup last season
Bubba Watson: 21st in FedExCup last season
Boo Weekley: 114th in FedExCup last season
Lee Westwood: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Bernd Wiesberger: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1
Danny Willett: Won 2016 Masters, 93rd in FedExCup last season
Gary Woodland: 20th in FedExCup last season