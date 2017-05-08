Players Championship field: How they qualified

It's time for the 44th Players Championship. Here's a look at the field and how they qualified for a tee time at TPC Sawgrass.

Aaron Baddeley: Won 2016 Barbasol Champ., 69th in FedExCup last season

Blayne Barber: 101st in FedExCup last season

Ricky Barnes: 71st in FedExCup last season

Daniel Berger: Won 2016 FedEx St. Jude Cl., 26th in FedExCup last season

Zac Blair: 110th in FedExCup last season

Jonas Blixt: Won 2017 Zurich Classic, 107th in FedExCup last season

Jason Bohn: 97th in FedExCup last season

Keegan Bradley: 103rd in FedExCup last season

Scott Brown: 80th in FedExCup last season

Wesley Bryan: Won 2017 RBC Heritage, Led 2016 Web.com Tour Money List

Rafa Cabrera Bello: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Chad Campbell: 73rd in FedExCup last season

Patrick Cantlay: Was on major medical, earned enough FedExCup points

Paul Casey: 5th in FedExCup last season

Roberto Castro: 22nd in FedExCup last season

Alex Cejka: 83rd in FedExCup last season

Greg Chalmers: Won 2016 Barracuda Champ.

Kevin Chappell: Won 2017 Valero Texas Open, 8th in FedExCup last season

K.J. Choi: 91st in FedExCup last season

Ben Crane: 117th in FedExCup last season

Jason Day: Defending Champion, 6th in FedExCup last season

Graham DeLaet: 120th in FedExCup last season

Luke Donald: 58th in FedExCup last season

Jason Dufner: 19th in FedExCup last season

Ernie Els: Won 2012 Open (last exempt year)

Harris English: 47th in FedExCup last season

Matt Every: Won 2015 Arnold Palmer Inv.

Derek Fathauer: 100th in FedExCup last season

Tony Finau: 45th in FedExCup last season

Ross Fisher: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Matthew Fitzpatrick: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Tommy Fleetwood: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Rickie Fowler: Won 2015 Players, 2017 Honda Classic, 31st in FedExCup last season

Jim Furyk: 86th in FedExCup last season

Sergio Garcia: Won 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson, 2017 Masters

Robert Garrigus: 109th in FedExCup last season

Brian Gay: Was on major medical, earned enough FedExCup points

Lucas Glover: 106th in FedExCup last season

Fabian Gomez: 40th in FedExCup last season

Branden Grace: 41st in FedExCup last season

Cody Gribble: Won 2016 Sanderson Farms Champ.

Emiliano Grillo: 11th in FedExCup last season

Bill Haas: 46th in FedExCup last season

Adam Hadwin: Won 2017 Valspar Champ., 85th in FedExCup last season

James Hahn: 39th in FedExCup last season

Brian Harman: 53rd in FedExCup last season

Tyrrell Hatton: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

David Hearn: 56th in FedExCup last season

Russell Henley: Won 2017 Houston Open, 87th in FedExCup last season

Jim Herman: 42nd in FedExCup last season

Charley Hoffman: 44th in FedExCup last season

J.B. Holmes: 30th in FedExCup last season

Billy Horschel: 50th in FedExCup last season

Mark Hubbard: 115th in FedExCup last season

Mackenzie Hughes: Won 2016 RSM Classic

John Huh: 95th in FedExCup last season

Billy Hurley III: Won 2016 Quicken Loans Nat'l, 55th in FedExCup last season

Yuta Ikeda: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Freddie Jacobson: 90th in FedExCup last season

Dustin Johnson: Six PGA Tour wins in last 12 months

Zach Johnson: Won 2015 Open, 57th in FedExCup last season

Sung Kang: 96th in FedExCup last season

Smylie Kaufman: 43rd in FedExCup last season

Martin Kaymer: Won 2014 Players

Jerry Kelly: 72nd in FedExCup last season

Michael Kim: 118th in FedExCup last season

Si Woo Kim: Won 2016 Wyndham Champ., 17th in FedExCup last season

Chris Kirk: 54th in FedExCup last season

Kevin Kisner: 23rd in FedExCup last season

Patton Kizzire: 82nd in FedExCup last season

Russell Knox: Won 2016 Travelers Champ., 10th in FedExCup last season

Brooks Koepka: 35th in FedExCup last season

Jason Kokrak: 33rd in FedExCup last season

Matt Kuchar: Won 2012 Players, 18th in FedExCup last season

Anirban Lahiri: 119th in FedExCup last season

Martin Laird: 77th in FedExCup last season

Bernhard Langer: Won Senior Players in each of the last three years

Danny Lee: 92nd in FedExCup last season

Marc Leishman: Won 2017 Arnold Palmer Inv., 68th FedExCup last season

Spencer Levin: 94th in FedExCup last season

David Lingmerth: Won 2015 Memorial Tournament, 67th FedExCup last season

Luke List: 122nd in FedExCup last season

Andrew Loupe: 113th in FedExCup last season

Jamie Lovemark: 49th in FedExCup last season

Shane Lowry: Won 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Inv., 102nd FedExCup last season

Peter Malnati: 104th in FedExCup last season

Ben Martin: 70th in FedExCup last season

Hideki Matsuyama: Two wins this season, 13th in FedExCup last season

Graeme McDowell: 48th in FedExCup last season

William McGirt: Won 2016 Memorial Tournament, 24th FedExCup last season

Rory McIlroy: Won 2016 FedExCup

Troy Merritt: 121st in FedExCup last season

Phil Mickelson: Won 2013 Open, 16th in FedExCup last season

Bryce Molder: 89th in FedExCup last season

Francesco Molinari: 111th in FedExCup last season

Ryan Moore: Won 2016 John Deere Classic, 7th in FedExCup last season

Grayson Murray: Led 2016 Web.com Tour Finals Money List

Kevin Na: 28th in FedExCup last season

Seung-Yul Noh: 125th in FedExCup last season

Alex Noren: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Sean O' Hair: 27th in FedExCup last season

Louis Oosthuizen: 38th in FedExCup last season

Ryan Palmer: 34th in FedExCup last season

Rod Pampling: Won 2016 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Pat Perez: Won 2016 OHL Classic at Mayakoba

Scott Piercy: 37th in FedExCup last season

D.A. Points: Won 2017 Puerto Rico Open

Ian Poulter: Was on major medical, earned enough FedExCup points

Jon Rahm: Won 2017 Farmers Insurance Open

Chez Reavie: 81st in FedExCup last season

Patrick Reed: Won 2016 Northern Trust, 3rd in FedExCup last season

Kyle Reifers: 61st in FedExCup last season

Patrick Rodgers: 74th in FedExCup last season

Justin Rose: 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, 51st in FedExCup last season

Charl Schwartzel: 25th in FedExCup last season

Adam Scott: 4th in FedExCup last season

Webb Simpson: Won 2012 U.S. Open, 51st in FedExCup

Vijay Singh: 99th in FedExCup last season

Cameron Smith: Won 2017 Zurich Classic

Jordan Spieth: Won 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach, 9th in FedExCup last season

Kyle Stanley: 116th in FedExCup last season

Brendan Steele: Won 2016 Safeway Open, 63rd in FedExCup last season

Shawn Stefani: 123rd in FedExCup last season

Brett Stegmaier: 108th in FedExCup last season

Henrik Stenson: Won 2016 Open, 36th in FedExCup last season

Robert Streb: 105th in FedExCup last season

Kevin Streelman: 59th in FedExCup last season

Steve Stricker: 76th in FedExCup last season

Brian Stuard: 60th in FedExCup last season

Daniel Summerhays: 65th in FedExCup last season

Hudson Swafford: Won 2017 CareerBuilder, 64th in FedExCup last season

Vaughn Taylor: 62nd in FedExCup last season

Justin Thomas: Three wins this season, 12th in FedExCup last season

David Toms: 124th in FedExCup last season

Cameron Tringale: 112th in FedExCup last season

Tyrone Van Aswegen: 98th in FedExCup last season

Harold Varner III: 75th in FedExCup last season

Jhonattan Vegas: Won 2016 RBC Canadian Open, 29th in FedExCup last season

Johnson Wagner: 78th in FedExCup last season

Jimmy Walker: Won 2016 PGA Champ., 14th in FedExCup last season

Bubba Watson: 21st in FedExCup last season

Boo Weekley: 114th in FedExCup last season

Lee Westwood: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Bernd Wiesberger: Top 50 in Official World Golf Ranking on May 1

Danny Willett: Won 2016 Masters, 93rd in FedExCup last season

Gary Woodland: 20th in FedExCup last season