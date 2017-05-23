Players share heartbreak over Manchester bombing

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed during a terrorist attack at a concert Monday night in Manchester, England. With this week's European Tour event being contested at nearby Wentworth Club in Surrey, several players took to social media to share their sadness and offer support to those personally affected.

This makes me so angry and sad at the same time. Thoughts and prayers with everyone in Manchester at this horrific time — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) May 23, 2017

Heart broken to hear the news about Manchester send lots of thoughts and prayers to all those affected. — Lydia Ko (@LydiaKo) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone who was affected in Manchester last night — Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all my friends in Manchesterpic.twitter.com/OpVx3Vdo1g — Jesper Parnevik (@JesperParnevik) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers A post shared by Suzann Pettersen (@suzannpettersen) on May 23, 2017 at 5:11am PDT

Another senseless and violent act this time against many teenagers and children, can't get any lower than that. Thoughts & prayers to all — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers with those affected and everyone in Manchester! Truly awful! #StayStrongManchester — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) May 23, 2017

So sad to wake up to the devastating news in Manchester. Thoughts and prayers with everyone affected! #PrayForManchester #sadday — Carly Booth (@CarlyBooth92) May 23, 2017