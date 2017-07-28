Players shooting in the 90s at Senior Open

On the surface, the forecast numbers don’t look that bad. The temperature is in the low-60s at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, with rain and a heavy wind from 20-25 mph.

But the numbers on the scorecard at The Senior Open look much worse.

Two players have failed to break 90 on Day 2. Golf Channel analyst and World Golf Hall of Fame member Lanny Wadkins said shooting 4-over 75 would be an accomplishment.

Here’s a look at the scorecards for the two players who failed to break into the 80s on Friday: American Mike Heinen (96):

And English amateur Stephen Creed (94):