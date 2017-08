Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship to add his name alongside Sergio Garcia (Masters), Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open) and Jordan Spieth (The Open) as major champions this season. In this Golf Channel podcast, the on-site team from Quail Hollow puts a bow on the major season and looks at what's ahead for the likes of Thomas, Spieth and even Rory McIlroy, who may not play until 2017.