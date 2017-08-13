Golf Central Blog

Poulter to rules official: 'You got to be kidding me'

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 13, 2017, 1:59 pm

Ian Poulter made an impressive bogey at the par-4 eighth hole in the final round of the PGA Championship, but not without a bit of drama.

Poulter blocked his tee shot into the right trees. He and playing competitor Jordan Spieth – along with marshals and rules officials – searched for the ball but were unable to find it in the five-minute time allotment.

The majority of the area was marked by red hazard stakes, and both Poulter and Spieth – and television replay – were certain the ball had to have crossed the hazard line.

A rules official told Poulter that since he was unable to find his ball that he would have to declare it lost and go back to the tee. Poulter did not agree.

"If it's here, we would see it," he said. "You got to be kidding me. You absolutely got to be kidding me."

Someone appeared to eventually find Poulter’s ball, but after search time expired. One rules official consulted with another, and they allowed Poulter to take a drop under lateral-hazard rules.

Poulter punched out and then got up and down for a 5, which dropped him to 1 over for the championship.

Article Tags: 

Ian Poulter, 2017 PGA Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Poulter to rules official: 'You got to be kidding me'
