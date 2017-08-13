Poulter to rules official: 'You got to be kidding me'

"Very interesting ongoings of Ian Poulter."



An unusual bogey for Poulter on the 8th. Watch: https://t.co/mT5mpu9yEU #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/Yd7PvHiKFL — PGA of America (@PGA) August 13, 2017

Ian Poulter made an impressive bogey at the par-4 eighth hole in the final round of the PGA Championship, but not without a bit of drama.

Poulter blocked his tee shot into the right trees. He and playing competitor Jordan Spieth – along with marshals and rules officials – searched for the ball but were unable to find it in the five-minute time allotment.

The majority of the area was marked by red hazard stakes, and both Poulter and Spieth – and television replay – were certain the ball had to have crossed the hazard line.

A rules official told Poulter that since he was unable to find his ball that he would have to declare it lost and go back to the tee. Poulter did not agree.

"If it's here, we would see it," he said. "You got to be kidding me. You absolutely got to be kidding me."

Someone appeared to eventually find Poulter’s ball, but after search time expired. One rules official consulted with another, and they allowed Poulter to take a drop under lateral-hazard rules.

Poulter punched out and then got up and down for a 5, which dropped him to 1 over for the championship.