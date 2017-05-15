Golf Central Blog

Poulter takes issue with Chamblee’s comments

Golf Channel Digital
May 15, 2017, 10:05 am

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee often grabs the attention players with his comments. The latest example came Sunday, when Chamblee said Ian Poulter did not play to win down the stretch of The Players.

Poulter, who tied for second, saw the comments and tweeted out a fiery response, saying, "I can only dream of being as good as Brandel... it's clearly very easy sitting on your arse."

Poulter followed it up with a photo of Chamblee's Twitter account, which he can't see because he is blocked, and has been for some time, according to Chamblee.

After mistakenly losing his PGA Tour card three weeks ago, Poulter's runner-up finish essentially locked up his card for the 2017-18 season.

Ian Poulter, Brandel Chamblee

