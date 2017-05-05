Golf Central Blog

Power point: New course helps rookies like Seamus

By

Rex Hoggard
May 5, 2017, 7:42 pm

WILMINGTON, N.C. – In 14 starts this year on the PGA Tour Seamus Power has just a single top-25 finish, yet the rookie has played two rounds at the Wells Fargo Championship with the poise of a veteran with multiple victories.

For Power, who moved into the lead at Eagle Point Golf Club with Billy Hurley III at 5 under par, his change of fortune this week is at least partially a byproduct of experience. Or, more to the point, a general lack of experience for everyone this week.

This year’s event is being held at Eagle Point for the first time as Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, the tournament’s normal venue, prepares to host the PGA Championship later this summer. As a result, everyone is learning the nuances of the new layout.

“This is a great week for rookies because it's a course that nobody's seen before,” said Power, who carded a 1-under 71 on Friday. “That's one of the toughest things for rookies is you're playing golf courses that a lot of guys have played, depending on the player, anywhere from 20 to 40 to 50 times. You're seeing it for the first time [as a rookie] and just seeing it on a Tuesday, and it changes between Tuesday and Thursday.”

Power’s point is even more valid considering Grayson Murray (T-3), J.T. Poston (T-11), Xander Schauffele (T-11) and Mackenzie Hughes (T-11), who are also rookies this year on Tour, are all among the top 15 at Eagle Point.

Article Tags: 

Seamus Power, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

