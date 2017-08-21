Golf Central Blog

Presidents Cup bids at stake entering playoffs

Will Gray
August 21, 2017, 11:40 am

As the PGA Tour postseason kicks off, another race nears the finish line.

Only two weeks remain for players to claim one of 10 automatic qualifying spots on the U.S. or International squads for the upcoming Presidents Cup. Rosters will lock following the Dell Technologies Championship, while captains Steve Stricker and Nick Price will each add two additional selections on Sept. 6.

The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.

Charley Hoffman is the American on the bubble, while Phil Mickelson sits 18th on the U.S. list. Mickelson has not missed an American team event since 1993 and has played in every Presidents Cup since the event's inception in 1994.

While the International standings are based off the Official World Golf Rankings, the U.S. uses a points-based system tied to the FedExCup. Here's a look at the standings heading into the final two weeks:

U.S.

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Justin Thomas

4. Daniel Berger

5. Rickie Fowler

6. Kevin Kisner

7. Brooks Koepka

8. Matt Kuchar

9. Patrick Reed

10. Charley Hoffman

---

11. Kevin Chappell

12. Brian Harman

13. Jason Dufner

14. Gary Woodland

International

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Jason Day

3. Adam Scott

4. Louis Oosthuizen

5. Charl Schwartzel

6. Marc Leishman

7. Branden Grace

8. Si Woo Kim

9. Jhonattan Vegas

10. Adam Hadwin

---

11. Hideto Tanihara

12. Emiliano Grillo

13. Byeong-Hun An

14. Haotong Li

