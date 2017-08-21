Presidents Cup bids at stake entering playoffs

As the PGA Tour postseason kicks off, another race nears the finish line.
Only two weeks remain for players to claim one of 10 automatic qualifying spots on the U.S. or International squads for the upcoming Presidents Cup. Rosters will lock following the Dell Technologies Championship, while captains Steve Stricker and Nick Price will each add two additional selections on Sept. 6.
The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National in Jersey City, N.J.
Charley Hoffman is the American on the bubble, while Phil Mickelson sits 18th on the U.S. list. Mickelson has not missed an American team event since 1993 and has played in every Presidents Cup since the event's inception in 1994.
While the International standings are based off the Official World Golf Rankings, the U.S. uses a points-based system tied to the FedExCup. Here's a look at the standings heading into the final two weeks:
U.S.
4. Daniel Berger
6. Kevin Kisner
8. Matt Kuchar
9. Patrick Reed
10. Charley Hoffman
---
11. Kevin Chappell
12. Brian Harman
13. Jason Dufner
14. Gary Woodland
International
2. Jason Day
3. Adam Scott
8. Si Woo Kim
10. Adam Hadwin
---
11. Hideto Tanihara
12. Emiliano Grillo
13. Byeong-Hun An
14. Haotong Li