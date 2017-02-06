Pros (mostly) happy, amazed by Patriots win

The New England Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday night and defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. Here are some of the social media reactions from golfers:
I can't get over what I watched last night. The best game maybe ever to watch and for it to be a Super Bowl.. Tom Brady=— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 6, 2017
I'm heartbroken for my Falcons. What a great season, they will be back.— Chris Kirk (@Chris_Kirk_) February 6, 2017
To everyone still asleep at the hotel in Dubai, I'm not sorry. Just witnessed the greatest moment in sports. TB12 is . No one can argue— Peter Uihlein (@PeterUihlein) February 6, 2017
WOW...TB the— Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) February 6, 2017
YAAAAAAAAA PAAAAAAATTTSSSSSS— Jessica Korda (@Thejessicakorda) February 6, 2017
Wow heart is pounding and so happy for the Pats and TB and Coach Bellichek. Can't wait to see you next week and tee it up Coach!!!#pebble— Ricky Barnes (@RealRickyBarnes) February 6, 2017
The greatest never give up, what an unbelievable comeback #Brady #5 #GOAT #SB51— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) February 6, 2017
Brady #5 GOAT— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) February 6, 2017
See @PGATOUR I told u patriots— Andrew'BEEF'Johnston (@BeefGolf) February 6, 2017
Well we all wanted a good game. We win!— Kristy McPherson (@KRISTY2208) February 6, 2017
THAT. WAS. AMAZING.— Danielle Kang (@daniellekang) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.— Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) February 6, 2017
That is all. Speechless!! #SB51