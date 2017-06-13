With putter switch, McIlroy has full TaylorMade bag

ERIN, Wis. – This week’s U.S. Open will mark the first time that Rory McIlroy has all 14 TaylorMade clubs in his bag.

The world No. 2 has switched to TaylorMade’s Spider Tour Red model after testing the putter over the past few months, including a session at putting coach Phil Kenyon’s studio in England.

“That was really the one that came out better than the rest in terms of launch conditions and how fast it got the ball rolling, side spin, even face rotation,” McIlroy said Tuesday. “I felt like I could bring it back to square more often than anything else I had tested.”

McIlroy had been using a Scotty Cameron mallet model since last year’s playoffs. If he had enough rounds to qualify, he would rank 43rd in the Tour’s strokes gained-putting statistic. He announced an equipment deal with TaylorMade before The Players Championship in May, and at that event he used the company’s woods, irons and ball.

With McIlroy switching to the Spider Tour, the top three players in the world ranking (including Dustin Johnson and Jason Day) now all use the same putter.

“It’s a bit different feel than what I had been playing previously,” McIlroy said. “But from what I’ve seen in practice so far, it feels good.”