Golf Central Blog

Quail Hollow member Simpson: 'Too tough for a PGA'

By

Will Gray
August 12, 2017, 6:10 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With holes perched on slopes and firm greens repelling all but the most accurate approach shots, many have quipped that this year’s PGA Championship feels much more like a U.S. Open.

Put Quail Hollow Club member Webb Simpson among that group.

“This setup has been too tough for a PGA, to be honest,” Simpson said after the third round.

Simpson won the U.S. Open in 2012, and he makes his home a short cart ride from the first tee at Quail Hollow. He shot a 1-over 72 Saturday to drop to 5 over for the week, and shared his view that the PGA of America may have gone a bit too far in tinkering with a course he knows better than anyone in the field.

“I don’t know if the intent was to make it this difficult, but it’s really hard,” Simpson said. “We are dealing with a long golf course, tons of rough, and crazy fast greens. … Similar feelings to when I play a U.S. Open. You shoot even par, you have done really well. In past PGAs, even par is not that good. It’s definitely something to get used to.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 3 | Full coverage

Simpson is not the only player to speak out about course conditions this week, with the redesigned holes of Nos. 1-5 – and especially the par-3 fourth hole – receiving the brunt of the criticism. But his pointed criticism resonates given his deep relationship with both the area and club.

Simpson directed much of his concern to the difficult finishing hole, which measured 477 yards in the third round but included a pin tucked six yards onto the green and four yards from the left edge.

“The false front is eight yards, which means you are supposed to hit the ball right of the hole. Now we have to get it past the hole so the ball doesn’t come back off the green,” Simpson said. “Little things like that. Me and my caddie said if they just put the pin four yards farther back, then it’s still a really hard hole but it’s fair.”

Simpson noted that some players will still find a way to succeed on the menacing layout, and Hideki Matsuyama and Kevin Kisner sharing the 36-hole lead at 8-under 134 showed that some birdies are out there. But this is certainly not the same course that players grew familiar with over the years at the Wells Fargo Championship, and it’s one that Simpson is a bit surprised to encounter in the season’s final major.

“I think we are seeing a trend in golf when courses are redone, they are 99 percent of the time harder,” Simpson said.

Article Tags: 

Webb Simpson, 2017 PGA Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Kisner leads Matsuyama, Stroud by one at PGA
Spieth: PGA is going to be toughest leg of Grand Slam
Quail Hollow member Simpson: 'Too tough for a PGA'
Watch: DeLaet almost aces par 4 at Quail Hollow
Live blog, PGA Champ.: Day 3 at Quail Hollow

Trending

Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressure
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Daly triples final hole to ruin opening PGA round
Remember when: Kisner suspended for cart racing
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.