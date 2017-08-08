Golf Central Blog

Quail Hollow record makes McIlroy the PGA favorite

By

Ryan Lavner
August 8, 2017, 3:04 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It was only three weeks ago that Rory McIlroy was listed at 20-1 to win the Open Championship – unfathomably low odds for the four-time major champion.

“Good time to back me,” McIlroy said at Royal Birkdale.

Indeed, since then, the world No. 4 has shown some of his most encouraging form of the year, finishing in the top 5 at both The Open and last week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, where he shot all four rounds in the 60s.

All of a sudden, at 7-1, he’s the oddsmakers’ favorite here at the PGA Championship, slightly ahead of Open champion Jordan Spieth, who is chasing the career Grand Slam.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

“I told you those odds wouldn’t last long,” McIlroy said, chuckling.

Part of that spike is surely attributed to his uptick in performance, but it’s also a nod to McIlroy’s record at Quail Hollow, where he has two wins, a playoff loss and only one finish outside the top 10 in seven starts.

Not only is he always seemingly in contention in Charlotte, but he’s played some of the best golf of his career here, shooting a final-round 62 en route to his first PGA Tour title in 2010, and a third-round 61 in 2015 on his way to a 21-under total.

“Some golf courses you go to, it just gives you that feeling,” McIlroy said. “You don’t really have to have your best game and you still feel like you have a chance to win, and that’s how it feels here. …

“I’ve got some great memories here. Once you go back to a place where you do have great memories, all that starts to come flooding back to you and it makes you feel good about yourself. That’s how I feel around here.” 

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Quail Hollow record makes McIlroy the PGA favorite
Creamer replaces injured Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team
Rainy start, more rain expected at Quail Hollow
The Grand Slam men and those who missed
99th PGA Championship: Tuesday

Trending

'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Curry fires back at PGA Tour pro after Web debut
Picks are in: U.S., European Solheim Cup teams finalized
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
I.K. Kim wins first major title at Women's British Open
Augusta National to buy land from Augusta CC
Yin, Ernst picked for Solheim team; Creamer left out
Spieth closes with 68, says Rory is 'guy to beat' at PGA
J. Korda to miss Solheim Cup with injury
Report: PGA Championship moving to May in 2019
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.