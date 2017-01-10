Golf Central Blog

Qualifying schedule released for 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt

Golf Channel Digital
January 10, 2017, 2:10 pm

The 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt Championship local qualifying schedule was announced Tuesday. The schedule includes dates and locations for participants to try and play their way to Augusta National Golf Club for the National Finals.

The competition is open to boys and girls, ages 7-15, and is divided into age groups. Local qualifying will take place throughout all 50 states during the summer months, with, ultimately, 80 performers – 40 boys and 40 girls – earning invitations to Augusta National.

You can click here for the full qualifying schedule and online registration can be accessed at the website, beginning Jan. 25.

There are 268 total sites, with local qualifying beginning May 6. Here is a look at the qualifying schedule:

Local (May-Aug.) 268 sites in all 50 states (3 advance in each age/gender category per venue)
Subregional (July-Aug.) 53 sites in 33 states (2 advance in each age/gender category per venue)
Regional (Sept.-Oct.) 10 sites in 10 regions (1 advance in each age/gender category per venue)
National Finals (April 1, 2018) 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

Regional qualifying dates and sites are as follows:

 Sept. 3, 2017  Pinehurst Resort (Pinehurst, N.C.)
 Sept. 9, 2017  The Olympic Club (San Francisco, Calif.)
 Sept. 16, 2017  TPC Sawgrass (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.)
 Sept. 16, 2017  Muirfiled Village G.C. (Dublin, Ohio)
 Sept. 16, 2017  Southern Hills C.C. (Tulsa, Okla.)
 Sept. 17, 2017  The Club at Carlton Woods (The Woodlands, Texas)
 Sept. 24, 2017  The Honors Course (Ooltewah, Tenn.)
 Sept. 30, 2017  Interlachen Country Club (Edina, Minn.)
 Sept. 30, 2017  Torrey Pines (La Jolla, Calif.)
 Oct. 1, 2017  Winged Foot G.C. (Mamaroneck, N.Y.)

Drive, Chip and Putt Championship

