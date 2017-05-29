Golf Central Blog

Quarterfinal matches set for men's NCAAs

May 29, 2017

Vanderbilt grabbed the No. 1 seed Monday, finishing 12 strokes ahead of Oklahoma at Rich Harvest Farms outside of Chicago. Here are the quarterfinal matches that begin Tuesday morning. (All times Eastern)

Vanderbilt (1) vs. UNLV (8)

Off No. 1 tee

8:50 a.m.: Patrick Martin vs. Harry Hall

9 a.m.: John Augenstein vs. Taylor Montgomery

9:10 a.m.: Will Gordon vs. John Oda

9:20 a.m.: Theo Humphrey vs. Justin Kim

9:30 a.m.: Matthias Schwab vs. Shintaro Ban

Oklahoma (2) vs. Baylor (7)

Off No. 1 tee

8 a.m.: Blaine Hale vs. Cooper Dossey

8:10 a.m.: Max McGreevy vs. Braden Bailey

8:20 a.m.: Rylee Reinertson vs. Garrett May

8:30 a.m.: Grant Hirschman vs. Hunter Shattuck

8:40 a.m.: Brad Dalke vs. Matthew Perrine

Oklahoma St. (4) vs. Oregon (5)

Off No. 10 tee

8:50 a.m.: Viktor Hovland vs. Wyndham Clark

9 a.m.: Kristoffer Ventura vs. Edwin Yi

9:10 a.m.: Zachary Olsen vs. Norman Xiong

9:20 a.m.: Zach Bauchou vs. Ryan Gronlund

9:30 a.m.: Hayden Wood vs. Sulman Raza

Illinois (3) vs. USC (6)

Off No. 10 tee

8 a.m.: Edoardo Lipparelli vs. Sean Crocker

8:10 a.m.: Giovanni Tadiotto vs. Andrew Levitt

8:20 a.m.: Nick Hardy vs. Rico Hoey

8:30 a.m.: Michael Feagles vs. Cheng Jin

8:40 a.m.: Dylan Meyer vs. Justin Suh

2017 NCAA Men's DI National Championship

