R&A, Ladies Golf Union complete merger

The R&A will take over staging the Ricoh Women’s British Open, the Curtis Cup and other Ladies Golf Union responsibilities as part of the completion of the R&A’s merger with the LGU, officials announced Monday.

IMG will continue to manage the Women’s British Open in 2017 as part of an existing LGU agreement.

The merger, first announced in February, has been finalized and will go into effect on Jan. 1. The LGU’s business operation will move under the R&A’s group of companies with LGU board members represented on relevant R&A committees.

“The completion of the merger is a progressive and important step for the development of women’s golf,” said Trish Wilson, chair of the LGU. “Bringing the two organizations together creates a platform that will allow us to develop our aspirations for women’s golf on a global stage and encourage more girls and women to play golf and become members of clubs.

“The success of the Ricoh Women’s British Open and the Curtis Cup demonstrates the growing strength of women’s golf in both the professional and amateur game and we look forward to building on this with the R&A.”

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of the R&A: “Our combined resources and staff expertise will help us to achieve our shared aims for the development of golf, including increasing girls’ and women’s participation and encouraging more families to enjoy golf as a recreational activity.”