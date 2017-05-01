R&A, USGA to review use of 'green-reading materials'

The R&A and USGA issued a joint statement Monday that they will be "reviewing" the materials that players have at their disposal when reading greens.

"The R&A and the USGA believe that a player's ability to read greens is an essential part of the skill of putting," the release read. "We are concerned about the rapid development of increasingly detailed materials that players are using to help with reading greens during a round."

The organizations plan to review the materials currently available to players and expect to address the issue "in the coming months."

Rule 14-3 limits the equipment and devices a player might be able to use during a competitive round, but green-reading materials have grown in both prominence and sophistication in recent years. Ian Poulter was one of several pros who spoke out recently that detailed breakdowns that include complex slope breakdowns should be disallowed, noting that they tend to bog down pace of play: