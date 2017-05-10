Race to the Finnis(h): Caddie competition results are in

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Ian Finnis, Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie, won the annual caddie competition on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday.

Finnis hit his tee shot to 6 feet, 11 inches to edge Kevin Chappell’s caddie Joe Greiner (9 feet, 10 inches), who held the lead for much of the day.

The competition, which benefits the Bruce Edwards Foundation, features PGA Tour caddies in a closest to the pin contest at the island-green 17th hole and a purse that is made up of player donations.

Chris Berry, Brian Gay’s caddie, came in third with a tee shot to 13 feet, 1 inch.