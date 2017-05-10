Golf Central Blog

Race to the Finnis(h): Caddie competition results are in

By

Rex Hoggard
May 10, 2017, 7:40 pm

RSS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Ian Finnis, Tommy Fleetwood’s caddie, won the annual caddie competition on the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday.

Finnis hit his tee shot to 6 feet, 11 inches to edge Kevin Chappell’s caddie Joe Greiner (9 feet, 10 inches), who held the lead for much of the day.

The competition, which benefits the Bruce Edwards Foundation, features PGA Tour caddies in a closest to the pin contest at the island-green 17th hole and a purse that is made up of player donations.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Chris Berry, Brian Gay’s caddie, came in third with a tee shot to 13 feet, 1 inch.

Article Tags: 

2017 The Players Championship, Tommy Fleetwood, Ian Finnis

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Garcia receives hero's welcome at The Players
Watch: Fowler aces par-3 17th in practice round
Day after signing Rory, Adidas sells TaylorMade Golf
Would move back to March actually improve Players?
Social Snapshots: May 2017

Trending

Report: Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo
Watch: Hahn's caddie throws ball onto 17th green
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Watch: Bubba gets slimed ahead of Players
Feherty's caddie once showed up with pizza on head
FedEx extends cup sponsorship; changes expected
Rory signs with TaylorMade, using clubs and ball
Murray details caddie split, deactivates Twitter account
Ginormous snake invades golf course in South Africa
Spieth nearly aces the new par-4 12th at Sawgrass
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.