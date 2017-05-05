Rahm battles wind gusts on greens

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Jon Rahm was awoken at 4:40 a.m. on Friday by the sound of thunder. It was an apropos start to what was a wild and windy day for the Spaniard at the Wells Fargo Championship, where gusts that reached 30 mph made for the week’s most challenging conditions.

“I tried to wait but those gusts were pretty strong,” said Rahm, who closed with a 71 on Day 2 and is tied for third place. “It fooled me on No. 2. I think that was more wind direction than gust. It fooled me on No. 10, my first of the day. I got a gust and then I was short of the green instead of on the green.”

But it was on the greens where the gusts took an interesting toll. On his final hole of the day, No. 9, Rahm was lining up his 20-footer for birdie when the wind blew his ball about 3 feet away from the hole.

“Well, the ball did roll 3 feet away from the hole, which I'm not always happy about,” he said. “It was on a slope and maybe I should have gone a little faster and marked the ball. It's just things that happen.”

Rahm’s ball was also oscillating when he went to roll in his 2-footer for par, but he easily converted the attempt.