Golf Central Blog

Rahm battles wind gusts on greens

By

Rex Hoggard
May 5, 2017, 7:35 pm

RSS

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Jon Rahm was awoken at 4:40 a.m. on Friday by the sound of thunder. It was an apropos start to what was a wild and windy day for the Spaniard at the Wells Fargo Championship, where gusts that reached 30 mph made for the week’s most challenging conditions.

“I tried to wait but those gusts were pretty strong,” said Rahm, who closed with a 71 on Day 2 and is tied for third place. “It fooled me on No. 2. I think that was more wind direction than gust. It fooled me on No. 10, my first of the day. I got a gust and then I was short of the green instead of on the green.”

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

But it was on the greens where the gusts took an interesting toll. On his final hole of the day, No. 9, Rahm was lining up his 20-footer for birdie when the wind blew his ball about 3 feet away from the hole.

“Well, the ball did roll 3 feet away from the hole, which I'm not always happy about,” he said. “It was on a slope and maybe I should have gone a little faster and marked the ball. It's just things that happen.”

Rahm’s ball was also oscillating when he went to roll in his 2-footer for par, but he easily converted the attempt.

Article Tags: 

2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Jon Rahm

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Wells Fargo Championship
A. Jutanugarn tops sister; Wie, Ko advance in Mexico
Cut Line: A slow news week
GolfSixes adding fun, entertainment to Euro Tour
Players field to feature 48 of top 50 in OWGR

Trending

Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
Pepper suspends Twitter account after on-air flub
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Romo playing U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday
Christmas comes early for Gay and Poulter
Quick Fix: Add lag like Masters champ Garcia
#BlockTheSadLowLifeIndividuals: Poulter fires back at haters
Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt
Many players in favor of banning green-reading books
DJ: Watching Masters tough; texts Sergio
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.