Rahm co-leads Irish Open through 54 holes

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 8, 2017, 12:18 pm

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm began his third round one shot off the lead, but thanks to four consecutive birdies on the back nine (Nos. 11-14), he vaulted up the leaderboard and into a share of the lead at 17 under through 54 holes at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Rahm’s hot putter on Saturday helped him to a round of 5-under 67. It was nearly one better, as Rahm's eagle putt at the par-5 13th burned the lip but ultimately didn't fall.

Rahm shares the lead with Daniel Im who shot 4-under 68 in the third round. Im has made only two bogeys through 54 holes and made a clutch par save on the 18th hole Saturday to secure his spot in the final pairing with Rahm on Sunday. Both Rahm and Im are looking for their first wins on the European Tour.

Inclement weather is expected to roll in for the final round and when asked how he would manage the conditions tomorrow, Rahm said, “Make sure your attitude is the proper one and stay as dry as possible.”

Rahm is looking to win for the first time on the European Tour at an event that fellow Spainard Seve Ballesteros won three times in his career.

2017 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Jon Rahm, Daniel Im

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

