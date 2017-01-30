Rahm cracks OWGR top 50 after Farmers win

Jon Rahm joined some elite company in the Official World Golf Ranking after earning his first PGA Tour win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm cracked the OWGR top 50 for the first time in his career, jumping 91 spots to No. 46 in the world following his three-shot victory at Torrey Pines. The win earned Rahm a spot in the Masters, but the rankings jump puts him in great position to also qualify for the WGC-Dell Match Play Championship in March.

Rahm wasn't the only new entrant into the top 50, as Jeunghun Wang's win in Qatar moved him from No. 60 to No. 39. It was Wang's third European Tour victory since last year, and at age 21 he is now the youngest player inside the top 50.

Charles Howell III also made a significant jump, going from No. 94 to No. 64 in the rankings after finishing second to Rahm in San Diego. The Augusta, Ga., native must be inside the OWGR top 50 on March 27 to earn what would be his second Masters invitation since 2009. C.T. Pan, who tied for second with Howell, moved up more than 100 spots to No. 110.

Justin Rose leapfrogged both Bubba Watson and Danny Willett to move up two spots to No. 11 after his T-4 finish at Torrey Pines, while there was only one change among the top 10. Hideki Matsuyama, who finished T-33 in San Diego, is now up to a career-best No. 5 after passing Jordan Spieth.

Jason Day remains atop the rankings for another week despite a rare missed cut, followed by Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson. Matsuyama is now ahead of Spieth by 0.0021 points, followed by Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Alex Noren.

After missing the cut in his first start of the year, Tiger Woods fell three spots to No. 666 in the rankings.