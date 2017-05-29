Rahm cracks top 10; Harman agonizingly misses Open

Less than a year after turning pro, Jon Rahm is officially inside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Rahm moved from No. 12 to No. 9 following his runner-up finish at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, his sixth top-5 finish since capturing the Farmers Insurance Open in January. Rahm is the fifth-youngest player to crack the top 10 since the advent of the OWGR in 1986, bettered only by Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods.

Rahm wasn't the only newcomer into the top 10, as Alex Noren jumped from No. 13 to No. 8 with his two-shot win at the BMW PGA Championship. It's a new career high for the Swede, who was outside the top 700 in January 2015 but has now won five times in his last 17 worldwide starts.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Other notable moves included Francesco Molinari, who went from No. 31 to No. 16 with his runner-up finish at Wentworth, and Kevin Kisner, whose win at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational vaulted him from 45th to 22nd.

Brian Harman notched a T-7 finish at Colonial after a final-round 65, but it left Harman achingly short of an exemption into The Open. Harman moved from No. 54 to No. 51 but needed to crack the top 50 in order to earn a spot at Royal Birkdale. Instead, he ended up 0.0095 points behind William McGirt, who held onto the 50th spot and was already otherwise exempt for The Open.

Others to punch tickets to Royal Birkdale via the OWGR this week include recent PGA Tour winners Billy Horschel (46th) and Adam Hadwin (49th), while Hideto Tanihara jumped from No. 58 to No. 48 with a T-3 finish at Wentworth to snag a last-minute bid.

Dustin Johnson remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and Henrik Stenson. Jordan Spieth supplanted Sergio Garcia at No. 6 after Spieth's runner-up finish at Colonial, while Garcia dropped to No. 7 and is now folloed by Noren, Rahm and Adam Scott.

Out indefinitely as he recovers from back fusion surgery, Tiger Woods dropped 16 more spots to No. 876 in the world.