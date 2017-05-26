Rahm, Garcia buoying each other

FORT WORTH, Texas – For two days they have played like a duo in a best-ball tournament, or a Ryder Cup match, but after 36 holes of ham-and-egg golf Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm will turn their attention to a more singular focus.

The Spanish tandem were paired together for Rounds 1 and 2 at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, with Rahm rolling on Thursday to 66 but grinding his way to a second-round 69. Garcia mixed things up, opening his week with a 69 but rebounding with a 66 on Friday. Both will begin the weekend tied at 5 under, just a stroke off the lead.

“I think it played a role that when one of us were struggling, the other one had a good day,” Rahm said. “Yesterday I was playing good when he didn't have his best start, making some amazing par saves. Today he was playing great and I didn't have my best start.”

To prove what a potent team they could be, the duo birdied the same hole, No. 15 on Thursday, just once in two days and had a best-ball score of 8 under par on Friday.

“We obviously are good friends,” Garcia said. “Like I said at the beginning of the year, it's awesome to have another Spaniard playing well like he's doing.”

This week marked the first time the duo was paired together in a stroke-play PGA Tour event. Rahm defeated Garcia on Day 3 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier this season.