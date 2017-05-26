Golf Central Blog

Rahm, Garcia buoying each other

By

Rex Hoggard
May 26, 2017, 8:52 pm

RSS

FORT WORTH, Texas – For two days they have played like a duo in a best-ball tournament, or a Ryder Cup match, but after 36 holes of ham-and-egg golf Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm will turn their attention to a more singular focus.

The Spanish tandem were paired together for Rounds 1 and 2 at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational, with Rahm rolling on Thursday to 66 but grinding his way to a second-round 69. Garcia mixed things up, opening his week with a 69 but rebounding with a 66 on Friday. Both will begin the weekend tied at 5 under, just a stroke off the lead.

Dean & DeLuca Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

“I think it played a role that when one of us were struggling, the other one had a good day,” Rahm said. “Yesterday I was playing good when he didn't have his best start, making some amazing par saves. Today he was playing great and I didn't have my best start.”

To prove what a potent team they could be, the duo birdied the same hole, No. 15 on Thursday, just once in two days and had a best-ball score of 8 under par on Friday.

“We obviously are good friends,” Garcia said. “Like I said at the beginning of the year, it's awesome to have another Spaniard playing well like he's doing.”

This week marked the first time the duo was paired together in a stroke-play PGA Tour event. Rahm defeated Garcia on Day 3 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play earlier this season.

Article Tags: 

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Cut Line: Taking the long view
Garcia, Rahm one back; Spieth lurking at Colonial
Facing another MC, Spieth rallies for 68
Watch: Former president Obama plays Old Course
McIlroy to miss Memorial with lingering rib injury

Trending

Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Tour appeals ruling in Singh lawsuit
Marathon day prompts Spieth to put old putter back in bag
Love to Tiger: If Manning can, so can you
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Spieth ditches mallet putter after one week
Grace contending at BMW PGA after 'ridiculous' drop
Good news, bad news for Spieth on Day 1
Players defend Trump at Senior PGA
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.