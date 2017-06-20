Golf Central Blog

Rahm shuts down 'rumor' of teaming with Bones

By

Will Gray
June 20, 2017, 5:05 pm

RSS

Jon Rahm took to Twitter to shoot down any discussion that he might ditch his current caddie to team up with the newly-unemployed Jim "Bones" Mackay.

Mackay and Phil Mickelson announced Tuesday that they had mutually decided to end their 25-year relationship as player and caddie. The news caught much of the golf world off-guard, and it led to speculation as to what bag the 52-year-old Mackay might next pick up.

That speculation quickly included Rahm, who has ties to the Mickelson family. Rahm starred at Arizona State under the tutelage of Tim Mickelson, who quit his position as men's golf coach to become Rahm's full-time agent once the Spaniard turned pro last year. Tim Mickelson will serve the remainder of the season as his brother's new caddie.

But Rahm explained in a video in both English and Spanish that he has no plans to part with his current looper, Adam Hayes, with whom he won the Farmers Insurance Open earlier this year and has risen to No. 11 in the world.

"I just wanted to clarify a couple things I've read on social media," Rahm said. "The rumor about me and Bones is both really unfair and untrue. I love the relationship with my caddie, Adam Hayes. He's a great guy, we work well together. There's no way I would ever change it."

Rahm missed the cut last week at the U.S. Open and is expected to make his next start at the European Tour's Open de France next week.

Article Tags: 

Jon Rahm, Jim, Phil Mickelson

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lefty and Bones: A tandem like no other
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
Watch: What made Phil and Bones so special
The Social: It's a mad, mad, mad world
Social Snapshots: June 2017

Trending

Playing partner rips Thomas' historic scorecard
Mickelson, caddie Mackay part ways
After caddie quits, Willett searching for new one
DJ accidentally kicked Spieth's ball in Round 2
Nicklaus laments WDs, cites players' 'entourage'
Holly Sonders photo gallery
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Due to injury, McIlroy turns his back on new bride
Harman on finishing runner-up: 'It bites'
Erin Hills stirs up a mountain of debate
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.