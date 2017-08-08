Golf Central Blog

Rainy start, more rain expected at Quail Hollow

By

Ryan Lavner
August 8, 2017, 12:01 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s been a soggy start to PGA Championship week, and it might not get any drier.

The extended forecast calls for at least a 30-percent chance of thunderstorms each day – not uncommon for this area at this time of year. The highest probability for thunderstorms is on Friday, with a 60-percent chance.

Temperatures should hover in the low- to mid-80s before approaching 90 degrees on the weekend.

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

A front moved through Quail Hollow on Tuesday morning, dropping more than a half-inch of rain and softening the new greens.

Last year’s PGA was plagued by rain, as well, and led to officials playing 36 holes on Sunday without re-pairing. 

Article Tags: 

2017 PGA Championship

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Quail Hollow record makes McIlroy the PGA favorite
Creamer replaces injured Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team
Rainy start, more rain expected at Quail Hollow
The Grand Slam men and those who missed
99th PGA Championship: Tuesday

Trending

'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Curry fires back at PGA Tour pro after Web debut
Picks are in: U.S., European Solheim Cup teams finalized
Feherty's son dies on birthday after overdose
I.K. Kim wins first major title at Women's British Open
Augusta National to buy land from Augusta CC
Yin, Ernst picked for Solheim team; Creamer left out
Spieth closes with 68, says Rory is 'guy to beat' at PGA
J. Korda to miss Solheim Cup with injury
Report: PGA Championship moving to May in 2019
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.