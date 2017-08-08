Rainy start, more rain expected at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s been a soggy start to PGA Championship week, and it might not get any drier.

The extended forecast calls for at least a 30-percent chance of thunderstorms each day – not uncommon for this area at this time of year. The highest probability for thunderstorms is on Friday, with a 60-percent chance.

Temperatures should hover in the low- to mid-80s before approaching 90 degrees on the weekend.

A front moved through Quail Hollow on Tuesday morning, dropping more than a half-inch of rain and softening the new greens.

Last year’s PGA was plagued by rain, as well, and led to officials playing 36 holes on Sunday without re-pairing.