Golf Central Blog

Red-hot Matsuyama keeps rolling with 64 at PGA

By

Ryan Lavner
August 11, 2017, 8:48 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It seems nothing can stop Hideki Matsuyama these days.

Not Quail Hollow’s tricky greens. Not an uncooperative driver. And certainly not a 1-hour, 43-minute rain delay.

The red-hot Matsuyama continued to roll Friday with a 7-under 64 to vault into a share of the lead at the 99th PGA Championship. He is at 8-under 134, tied with Kevin Kisner.

Last Sunday, the 25-year-old Japanese star fired the best round of his career, a 9-under 61 to win the Bridgestone Invitational, his second WGC title and third victory overall this season.

After an opening 70 at Quail Hollow, Matsuyama turned in 2 under and then ripped off two more birdies before play was suspended because of inclement weather.

Most thought the delay would have bothered Matsuyama – after all, it stopped his run of birdies. Not so.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

“I was grateful for the rain delay because I was getting tired,” he said through his translator. “I was able to lay down in the locker room and get some rest.”

He was tired on the back nine?

“I think what was making me tired was I wasn’t hitting my driver like I wanted to,” he said. “I was hitting fairways, but I wasn’t getting the crisp contact that I was hoping for with my driver.”

When play resumed, Matsuyama picked up where he left off, recording two more birdies before flagging his approach into 17 for another birdie. His iron play was so dialed in Friday, he made only two putts longer than 8 feet.

This is the first time that Matsuyama has held at least a share of the 36-hole lead at a major.

“Being a new experience, maybe I’ll be a little nervous,” he said. “But on the other hand, I’m looking forward to the weekend and seeing how I do.”

Article Tags: 

Hideki Matsuyama, Kevin Kisner, 2017 PGA Championship

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
A major championship broke out at the 99th PGA
Kisner, Matsuyama lead PGA; Day two back
Spieth accepts that Grand Slam is off the table
Rory (72): Not the Quail Hollow of last 10 years
Jason Day
Day (66) sprints down 18 to beat darkness, hugs DJ

Trending

Woods denies tabloid report about relationship
Watch: Rory + Trackman on the range is mesmerizing
Willett hires Foley, loses PGA Tour status
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressure
Unforgettable: The Traden Karch story
Controversial LET CEO Khodabakhsh out
Koepka bloodies marshal with drive, signs glove
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Daly triples final hole to ruin opening PGA round
99th PGA Championship: Wednesday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.