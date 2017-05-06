Reed (67) takes 1-shot Wells Fargo lead

Patrick Reed made a tap-in birdie on the final hole to shoot 67 and take a one-stroke lead in the Wells Fargo Championship. Here's how things stand after 54 holes in Wilmington, N.C.:

Leaderboard: Patrick Reed (-8), Alex Noren (-7), Jon Rahm (-7), Seung Yul Noh (-6), Brian Harman (-6), Vaughn Taylor (-6), Francesco Molinari (-6).

What it means: Although Reed had a T-6 finish in the Tournament of Champions, he does not have a top-10 this season in a full-field event.

Round of the day: Reed, Seung-Yul Noh and Dustin Johnson shot 67s. Reed and Noh both made six birdies and a bogey, while Johnson, who started on the back nine, was bogey-free with five birdies. Johnson is at 4 under, four shots off the lead.

Best of the rest: Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Shane Lowry both shot 68. Both are at 3 under, tied for 19th and five shots back.

Biggest disappointment: Seamus Power plungd 47 spots on the leaderboard after a 77. He had opened the tournament 68-71. Power had just one birdie against four bogeys and a double bogey.

Shot of the day: Byeong Hun "Ben" An nearly made an albatross on the par-5 18th hole, lipping out his second shot and "settling" for eagle.

Main storyline heading into Sunday: Reed is obviously in the best spot, but he'll have plenty of competition for the title. Eighteen players, including world No. 1 Johnson, are within four shots of the lead.