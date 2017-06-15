Reed (68) wants to be there late Sunday of a major

ERIN, Wis. – Patrick Reed hopes the grit and nerve he showed in clutch Ryder Cup performances will be there when he needs them in major championships.

He just need to give himself a chance to find out.

That’s why Reed’s quick start Thursday mattered at the U.S. Open. As much as the 26-year-old has proven himself winning five PGA Tour titles, and important points in Ryder Cup play, his major championship record isn’t as stellar.

Not yet, anyway.

But with a 4-under-par 68 Thursday at Erin Hills, Reed is in early contention. In 13 major championship starts, he has yet to record a top-10 finish.

Reed says he was probably too intense going into majors early in his career.

“The first year, I definitely put too much pressure on myself in majors,” Reed said. “I went out and thought I had to play well. The past couple of years, I just kind of go out and play golf. It's just another golf tournament.”

Reed has proven himself sturdy under some of the most intense pressure in golf, going 6-1-2 for the Americans in Ryder Cup play. He took his game to an impressive new level defeating Rory McIlroy at Hazeltine in an epic singles showdown last fall.

Reed is hopeful those experiences will help him when he needs it in majors.

“I haven't had an opportunity to be in it late Sunday in a major yet, so it's kind of hard to say,” Reed said. “It definitely helps other golf tournaments I've played coming down the stretch, or other golf tournaments where I needed a birdie to make a cut, or something like that. It's definitely something where it doesn't really rattle you as much. It doesn't give you butterflies. You still have to go out and play golf. I feel like I'm right there.”