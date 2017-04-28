Golf Central Blog

Reed-Cantlay partnership working well at Zurich

By

Ryan Lavner
April 28, 2017, 5:57 pm

RSS

AVONDALE, La. – Team Patrick, Reed and Cantlay, would seem an unlikely pair at the Zurich Classic.

Reed is nicknamed Captain America, for his exuberant play for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Cantlay, meanwhile, often looks like he’s sleepwalking down the fairway.

“I think we both bring each other more to the middle,” Cantlay said Friday, after the team combined to shoot 62 in better-ball. “I think we’re both kind of on the extreme sides, and we bring each other to the middle, so that’s good.”

Cantlay met Reed while in high school, and they maintained their friendship through college and amateur golf.

Reed has established himself as the premier team player of his generation, and he’s lived up to his reputation here at the Zurich – swinging hard, shooting at pins and racking up birdies.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Articles, photos and videos

“Any time you can play with a teammate and get that team atmosphere, it’s always awesome,” he said. “It’s one of those events I love the most.”

But he also said that partnering with Cantlay has made him better.

One lesson came on the 12th hole Friday.

Said Reed: “He hits his drive, and it’s out of character for him – he hit it left. I’m sitting there thinking to myself, It’s not one-handed. He didn’t put his head down. Nothing. He acted like it was 320 down the middle. If that was me, who knows where that driver would have been.

“But it calms me down. Walking the course and talking with a guy like Cantlay, not only are you getting to know the guy a little better, but at the same time, you’re learning a lot because you never have to worry about the highs and lows.”

Cantlay has played well in limited action this year. He missed more than two years because of injuries and tragedy in his personal life, but he has a pair of top-3 finishes in four starts this season.

Now, along with Reed, he’s one shot back heading into the weekend. His remarkable comeback season continues.

Article Tags: 

Patrick Reed, Patrick Cantlay, 2017 Zurich Classic

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Hey, PGA Tour, not so fast
Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Spieth-Palmer (66) make late run to stay in hunt
Cut Line: Fun reigns and a Twitter storm
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.