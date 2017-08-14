Reed moves off Presidents Cup bubble with T-2 finish

Patrick Reed didn't win his first major title, but a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship was a big step toward ensuring a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team this fall.

Reed tied for second at Quail Hollow, finishing two shots behind Justin Thomas for his first career top-10 finish in a major. He entered the week ranked No. 11 in the American points race, with 10 automatic qualifying spots up for grabs, but his performance jumped him past Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell into the No. 9 slot.

Reed went 1-2-1 in his Presidents Cup debut two years ago in Incheon, South Korea.

Phil Mickelson remans No. 17 after a missed cut at the PGA. Mickelson has played on every U.S. Presidents Cup team since the event's inception in 1994.

The automatic qualifiers will be finalized on Sept. 4 after the Dell Technologies Championship, with captain Steve Stricker then adding two picks to round out the 12-man roster. Here's a look at the latest U.S. standings:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Jordan Spieth

3. Justin Thomas

4. Daniel Berger

5. Rickie Fowler

6. Brooks Koepka

7. Kevin Kisner

8. Matt Kuchar

9. Patrick Reed

10. Charley Hoffman

---

11. Kevin Chappell

12. Brian Harman

13. Jason Dufner

14. Gary Woodland

15. Brandt Snedeker

Here's a look at the latest standings for the International squad, which is based off the Official World Golf Rankings and will include 10 qualifiers on Sept. 4 plus two picks from captain Nick Price:

1. Hideki Matsuyama

2. Jason Day

3. Adam Scott

4. Louis Oosthuizen

5. Charl Schwartzel

6. Marc Leishman

7. Branden Grace

8. Si Woo Kim

9. Jhonattan Vegas

10. Adam Hadwin

---

11. Hideto Tanihara

12. Emiliano Grillo

13. Byeong-Hun An

14. Haotong Li

15. Yuta Ikeda

The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The U.S. has won six times in a row and holds a 9-1-1 all-time advantage in the biennial competition.