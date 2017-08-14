Reed moves off Presidents Cup bubble with T-2 finish

Patrick Reed didn't win his first major title, but a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship was a big step toward ensuring a spot on the U.S. Presidents Cup team this fall.
Reed tied for second at Quail Hollow, finishing two shots behind Justin Thomas for his first career top-10 finish in a major. He entered the week ranked No. 11 in the American points race, with 10 automatic qualifying spots up for grabs, but his performance jumped him past Charley Hoffman and Kevin Chappell into the No. 9 slot.
Reed went 1-2-1 in his Presidents Cup debut two years ago in Incheon, South Korea.
Phil Mickelson remans No. 17 after a missed cut at the PGA. Mickelson has played on every U.S. Presidents Cup team since the event's inception in 1994.
The automatic qualifiers will be finalized on Sept. 4 after the Dell Technologies Championship, with captain Steve Stricker then adding two picks to round out the 12-man roster. Here's a look at the latest U.S. standings:
3. Justin Thomas
4. Daniel Berger
7. Kevin Kisner
8. Matt Kuchar
9. Patrick Reed
10. Charley Hoffman
11. Kevin Chappell
12. Brian Harman
13. Jason Dufner
14. Gary Woodland
15. Brandt Snedeker
Here's a look at the latest standings for the International squad, which is based off the Official World Golf Rankings and will include 10 qualifiers on Sept. 4 plus two picks from captain Nick Price:
2. Jason Day
3. Adam Scott
8. Si Woo Kim
10. Adam Hadwin
11. Hideto Tanihara
12. Emiliano Grillo
13. Byeong-Hun An
14. Haotong Li
15. Yuta Ikeda
The Presidents Cup will be held Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, N.J. The U.S. has won six times in a row and holds a 9-1-1 all-time advantage in the biennial competition.