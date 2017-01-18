Reed not shying away from Thomas' red-hot run

Coming off back-to-back wins, Justin Thomas isn't in the field for this week's CareerBuilder Challenge. It's a development that may lead many in Palm Springs to breathe a sigh of relief, but don't count Patrick Reed among that group.

Reed finished T-6 behind Thomas in Maui, then got bumped to No. 9 in the world rankings when Thomas cruised to victory at the Sony Open. Despite his peer's red-hot form, Reed isn't backing down from the challenge.

"I wish he was (here). I'm not going to shy away from someone who is playing their best at the moment," Reed told reporters. "That's not who I am. I want to go up against the best players at the best time."

Reed has a chance to overtake Thomas in the rankings this week in the California desert, where in 2014 he opened with three straight rounds of 63 en route to victory. It's form he hopes to rekindle, although Reed said he "can't wait" for the next opportunity to go toe-to-toe with Thomas in an event.

"He's going to be a guy that can go out there and get on a hot streak like this," Reed said. "Time will tell throughout a long period of time, if he can keep up that kind of play or what, because people go through highs and lows in their game and it's how high you can get those highs and on those lows, how can you manage them to not be too low."