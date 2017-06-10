Golf Central Blog

Remember when: Goodman last amateur to win U.S. Open

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 10, 2017, 10:00 am

RSS

There are 14 amateurs listed in the field for next week's U.S. Open. But it's been 84 years since one finished first.

On June 10, 1933, Johnny Goodman won the national championship by one shot over Ralph Guldahl.

Goodman led by six shots entering the final round, thanks to scores of 75-66-70 at the par-72 North Shore Country Club in Glenview, Ill.

Photo gallery: Johnny Goodman, last amateur to win the U.S. Open

After a hot start to his final round – which included an eagle and a birdie in his first three holes – Goodman struggled to a 4-over 76. But when Guldhal missed a 4-foot par putt on his final hole to force a playoff, Goodman was the lone man in the red, at 1 under par.

Goodman was born Dec. 28, 1909 in Omaha, Neb., where he started in the game by caddying to earn money, following the death of his mother and his father’s subsequent abandonment.

He eventually became a standout player in the area and defeated Bobby Jones in the first round of match play in the 1929 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. Goodman would win the amateur in 1937 and was on the victorious U.S. Walker Cup teams in 1934 and '36.

Goodman earned a living by selling insurance and served in the U.S. Army in World War II. He died in 1970, at age 60.

Article Tags: 

2017 U.S. Open, Johnny Goodman

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
FedEx St. Jude Classic
Manulife LPGA Classic
Golf extended through 2024 Olympic Games
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
Cut Line: Erin on the side of caution

Trending

New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
USGA to let alternates play U.S. Open practice rounds
Anchor men: Players who use long putters
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
Social Snapshots: June 2017
Horschel uses wood after accidentally breaking putter
De La Hoya: Here's how Trump cheats at golf; Trump responds
DiJulia: Synchronize the golf swing
Chamblee examines Erin Hills, hole by hole
7,800-yard Erin Hills puts premium on preparation
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.