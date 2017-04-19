Golf Central Blog

Remember when: Na makes 16 at Texas Open

By

Golf Channel Digital
April 19, 2017, 3:45 pm



It wouldn't be Valero Texas Open week without reminiscing on the infamous 16 Kevin Na recorded at the tournament six years ago.

In case anyone has forgotten, Na marked down a 16 on the ninth hole at TPC San Antonio during Round 1 in 2011, the highest score ever recorded on the PGA Tour for a par 4.

Na, who is skipping this year's event, returned to the scene of the crime in 2012 with a chainsaw for the branches that doomed his round that day.

Article Tags: 

2017 Valero Texas Open, Kevin Na

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

