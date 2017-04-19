Remember when: Na makes 16 at Texas Open

That time Kevin Na made a 16 at the @ValeroTXOpen. #TOURVault pic.twitter.com/LWIfn2XVzt — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 19, 2017

It wouldn't be Valero Texas Open week without reminiscing on the infamous 16 Kevin Na recorded at the tournament six years ago.

In case anyone has forgotten, Na marked down a 16 on the ninth hole at TPC San Antonio during Round 1 in 2011, the highest score ever recorded on the PGA Tour for a par 4.

Na, who is skipping this year's event, returned to the scene of the crime in 2012 with a chainsaw for the branches that doomed his round that day.