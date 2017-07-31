Golf Central Blog

Report: McIlroy to have friend on bag at WGC, PGA

By

Will Gray
July 31, 2017, 4:54 pm

In the wake of a surprising split with his caddie, Rory McIlroy will turn to a friendly face over the next two weeks.

According to a Telegraph (U.K.) report, McIlroy will have "best friend" Harry Diamond on the bag both this week at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and next week at the PGA Championship.

The news comes in the wake of reports earlier in the day that McIlroy had split with longtime caddie J.P. Fitzgerald, with whom he won all four of his majors. McIlroy has not played since a T-4 finish at The Open earlier this month, but he is considered one of the favorites for Quail Hollow where he has two wins and a playoff runner-up.

Diamond is reportedly a "successful businessman" who owns multiple bars and clubs in Northern Ireland. He and McIlroy have been friends since childhood, having grown up together in Holywood. Diamond served as McIlroy's best man at his wedding to Erica Stoll earlier this year and caddied for him at the 2005 Irish Open when McIlroy was 16.

McIlroy's long-term caddie plans remain unknown. He is expected to address the media Wednesday afternoon at Firestone Country Club.

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

