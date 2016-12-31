Golf Central Blog

Report: McIlroy to play Callaway clubs, Titleist ball

By

Golf Channel Digital
December 31, 2016, 6:04 pm

Rory McIlroy will have Callaway clubs and Titleist balls in his bag when he makes his 2017 debut in January, according to a published report.

The blog No Laying Up (NLU) said it has confirmed that McIlroy will play Callaway's new Great Big Bertha Epic Sub Zero driver, Callaway's Custom Apex MB Irons, Titleist Vokey wedges, a prototype Odyssey putter and the Titleist Pro V1x ball when he tees it up in the BMW South African Open on Jan. 12.

NLU reported that McIlroy said he does not intend to sign any equipment deals in 2017, however.

McIlroy is one of several players who have equipment choices to make after Nike announced on Aug. 3 that it is getting out of the business of making and selling golf clubs and balls. At the Hero World Challenge, fellow former Nike endorser Tiger Woods played a TaylorMade M2 driver, TaylorMade M1 fairway woods, Nike irons and wedges, a Titleist Scotty Cameron putter and a Bridgestone B330-S ball. Bridgestone later said it has signed Woods to play its balls.

 

Equipment Insider, Rory McIroy, Callaway, Titleist

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

