Report: McIlroy splits with longtime caddie J.P.

Rory McIlroy has split with caddie J.P. Fitzgerald after nine years, according to a report by Reuters.

McIlroy, who is in the field for this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, had Fitzgerald on the bag for all four of his major championship victories (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open, 2014 PGA Championship), as well as his rise to the top of the world ranking.

The news comes a little over a week after McIlroy credited Fitzgerald for giving him a kick-start in the opening round of The Open. After going 5 over in his first six holes at Royal Birkdale, McIlroy rallied to not only make the cut, but finish in a tied for fourth.

McIlroy's management team has yet to respond.