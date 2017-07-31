Golf Central Blog

Report: McIlroy splits with longtime caddie J.P.

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 31, 2017, 5:10 am

RSS

Rory McIlroy has split with caddie J.P. Fitzgerald after nine years, according to a report by Reuters.

McIlroy, who is in the field for this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, had Fitzgerald on the bag for all four of his major championship victories (2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open, 2014 PGA Championship), as well as his rise to the top of the world ranking.

The news comes a little over a week after McIlroy credited Fitzgerald for giving him a kick-start in the opening round of The Open. After going 5 over in his first six holes at Royal Birkdale, McIlroy rallied to not only make the cut, but finish in a tied for fourth.

McIlroy's management team has yet to respond.

Article Tags: 

Rory McIlroy, J.P. Fitzgerald

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Report: McIlroy splits with longtime caddie J.P.
Vegas beats Hoffman in playoff to defend RBC title
Langer cruises to 10th senior major title
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez

Trending

RBC Canadian Open director removed during event
Slumping Castaño hilariously begs Spieth for text
Tiger, kids visit soccer stars Messi, Suarez
Shepherd in U.S. Jr. final after concession controversy
Players shooting in the 90s at Senior Open
Kuchar battles dizziness during Canada opener
Sergio, Angela get married; Kenny G plays reception
Frustrated Webb laments lack of leaderboard at 18
Lauren Thompson
Cut Line: Spieth has cake and eats it, too
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.