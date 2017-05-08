Golf Central Blog

Report: Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo

Will Gray
May 8, 2017, 9:59 am

Grayson Murray apparently didn't wait until the end of play Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship to make a caddie switch.

According to a WRAL report, Murray and veteran caddie Mike Hicks abruptly parted ways after just nine holes of the final round at Eagle Point Golf Club. The two reportedly got into an "altercation" following Murray's bogey on the eighth hole, and he played his final nine holes in 3 over while reportedly using one of his friends from the gallery as a replacement caddie.

Murray opened the week with a 67 and was just two shots off the lead through 36 holes, but he closed with rounds of 76-76 to finish in a tie for 63rd at 4 over.

Hicks has caddied on Tour for more than 30 years and was famously on the bag for Payne Stewart during the 1999 U.S. Open. He caddied for Murray when the 23-year-old earned his first professional win last September during the Web.com Tour Finals.

Midway through his rookie season, Murray has garnered more headlines for his Twitter game than his on-course play. He called out "boring" peers to get more involved in social media, then got in a heated debate with several other pros regarding perceived bias in the OWGR system.

Murray missed eight of his first 11 cuts this season, but he has now played the weekend in each of his last four starts including a T-11 finish at the Zurich Classic alongside Cameron Percy. He is in the field for The Players Championship this week.

Grayson Murray, Wells Fargo Championship

