Report: Trump hopes to play golf with U.K. Queen

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 23, 2017, 4:07 pm

Days into his presidency, Donald Trump is already planning his first state visit to the United Kingdom - and it reportedly may include some golf.

Trump will welcome U.K. prime minister Theresa May later this week as his first visiting head of state, and he plans to make an official visit of his own this summer. According to a report from the U.K.'s Telegraph, Trump hopes to play a round of golf at Balmoral Castle "while the Queen (of England) looks on" during said visit.

State visits are typically held at Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace, but Trump reportedly wants a visit that "will eclipse the trips of his predecessors in pomp and ceremony." Included in that would be a round on the nine-hole private course at Balmoral, which is not state-owned and is instead the private residence of Queen Elizabeth II.

According to the report, Trump hopes to rival an image taken of former president Ronald Reagan horseback riding with the Queen at Windsor Castle during a 1982 visit. Such an opportunity would require a special invitation from the 90-year-old Queen and would reportedly break protocol, as she typically spends much of the summer in Scotland.

"Currently, no inward state visit for 2017 has been announced," said a Buckingham Palace spokesman. "As is well known, invitations for all state visits are extended on the advice of government."

Donald Trump

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

