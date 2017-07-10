Golf Central Blog

Report: Trump threatened USGA with lawsuit in 2015

By

Randall Mell
July 10, 2017, 6:37 pm

RSS

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – The USGA’s top official told the organization’s executive committee about two years ago that it couldn’t move the U.S. Women’s Open away from Trump National in Bedminster because of then presidential candidate Donald Trump’s threat to sue.

USA Today reported Monday that USGA executive director Mike Davis shared that in a meeting, with the newspaper citing a “person with direct knowledge of the meeting.”

The U.S. Women’s Open begins this week with a number of activist groups planning to protest.

“We can’t move it,” USA Today reported Davis telling the executive committee sometime in 2015. “He’s going to sue us.”

Davis declined to comment Monday when reached by USA Today.

“It would be inappropriate if I said that it happened or it didn’t,” Davis told USA Today.

The newspaper reported that messages to Trump Organization officials seeking comment were not returned.

For two years, UltraViolet and other activists groups have been pressuring the USGA to move the event away from Trump National.

“We expect the USGA and LPGA to respect their fans and players enough to give their business to people who are not actively undermining women,” UltraViolet co-founder Shaunna Thomas said. “They have no business being associated with Donald Trump’s brand.”

Article Tags: 

Donald Trump, USGA, 2017 U.S. Women's Open, Mike Davis

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

