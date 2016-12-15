Golf Central Blog

Report: Watson to switch to Volvik ball in 2017

By

Will Gray
December 15, 2016, 10:11 am

RSS

Bubba Watson's colorful on-course style may soon extend beyond his pink driver.

According to a report from the JoongAng Daily in South Korea, Watson has agreed to a multi-year endorsement deal with golf ball manufacturer Volvik. Based in South Korea, Volvik is known for its multi-colored ball offerings and boasts a sizeable stable of LPGA players that includes Se Ri Pak, Chella Choi and Meena Lee.

Watson's current ball contract with Titleist expires at the end of the month, and his agent Jens Beck called the report "unsubstantiated rumors" to the Associated Press. The switch would make him the highest-profile male player for Volvik, joining the likes of Craig Stadler, John Huston and Tim Petrovic.

According to the report, Watson will receive $1.2 million annually plus stock options and a signing bonus. According to Shin Dong-hwan, president of Volvik USA, Watson has suggested using a pink ball for final rounds at tournaments - and may even consider breaking out a green ball for the Masters, which he won in both 2012 and 2014.

Article Tags: 

Bubba Watson, Volvik

Gray, an associate editor, contributes to the Golf Central blog and digital video shows.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Controversies
Best of 2016: Major moments
Memorable moments from the 2016 majors
Social Snapshots: December 2016
My 2016 moment: U.S. realizes Ryder Cup win

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.