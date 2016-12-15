Report: Watson to switch to Volvik ball in 2017

Bubba Watson's colorful on-course style may soon extend beyond his pink driver.

According to a report from the JoongAng Daily in South Korea, Watson has agreed to a multi-year endorsement deal with golf ball manufacturer Volvik. Based in South Korea, Volvik is known for its multi-colored ball offerings and boasts a sizeable stable of LPGA players that includes Se Ri Pak, Chella Choi and Meena Lee.

Watson's current ball contract with Titleist expires at the end of the month, and his agent Jens Beck called the report "unsubstantiated rumors" to the Associated Press. The switch would make him the highest-profile male player for Volvik, joining the likes of Craig Stadler, John Huston and Tim Petrovic.

According to the report, Watson will receive $1.2 million annually plus stock options and a signing bonus. According to Shin Dong-hwan, president of Volvik USA, Watson has suggested using a pink ball for final rounds at tournaments - and may even consider breaking out a green ball for the Masters, which he won in both 2012 and 2014.