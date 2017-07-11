Golf Central Blog

Report: Westwood splits with Chandler after 24 years

Golf Channel Digital
July 11, 2017, 8:20 pm

Lee Westwood has split with manager Andrew "Chubby" Chandler after 24 years, according to a report in the Telegraph.

Chandler's International Sports Management confirmed the split to the Telegraph, but declined to comment any further. Westwood also declined comment. He has reportedly signed with IMG. 

Chandler started ISM in 1989 after 15 years on the European Tour. Westwood was one of his earliest clients and the player and agent were close off the golf course, too. They owned several racehorses together, including one named Hoof It.

The Telegraph reported there is a possible legal dispute between Westwood and ISM.

Darren Clarke, Danny Willett, Louis Oosthuizen, Chesson Hadley and Peter Uihlein are among the notable names currently in the ISM stable.

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

