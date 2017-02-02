Golf Central Blog

Rested Kuchar leads WMPO, gets heckled by Bubba

By

Jason Crook
February 2, 2017, 9:00 pm

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Matt Kuchar is a big youth basketball fan. 

After carding a 7-under 64 to grab the first-round lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Kuchar revealed his secret after seven weeks away from competition.

"It was so nice to be home. Our kids got to play basketball. This is basketball season back home," he said. "I have always been traveling out West, so it was fun for me to be home, be Dad, go to basketball games and practices."

Kuchar, who hasn't teed it up since the Hero World Challenge in December, said he knew his body needed a break, and he took full advantage.

"This was the most I had ever played from summer through nearly Christmas, with major championship golf, Olympics, all the way through kind of the postseason with Tiger's tournament, Bahamas, Shark Shootout. I knew, looking at the schedule, I was going to kind of need a break," Kuchar said, before turning the conversation back to basketball. "We had great weather at home. I got to watch my boys play basketball, and they loved doing that, it was a nice break."

As exciting as all the youth basketball talk was, it did get interrupted for a moment by an unexpected heckler, Bubba Watson.

"Hey Koooch you're my favorite! Can't wait to play with you tomorrow!" shouted Watson, his playing partner for the first two rounds.

Kuchar just kept on answering questions with a straight face until the friendly agitator turned his attention to signing autographs, but it was just the latest example of Bubba having some uncharacteristic fun this week after hanging with Mark Wahlberg yesterday at the pro-am.

Matt Kuchar, Bubba Watson

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

