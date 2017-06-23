Golf Central Blog

Water hazard save helps Rory make cut

By

Rex Hoggard
June 23, 2017, 6:42 pm

CROMWELL, Conn. – Rory McIlroy made par after hitting a tee shot into a water hazard and bogey after hitting 4 inches behind his golf ball from the 18th fairway. Oh, and he made the cut at the Travelers Championship.

McIlroy’s second round at TPC River Highlands was eventful by any measure following five bogeys and two birdies for a 73 that left him just a stroke inside the cut.

The Northern Irishman was already 3 over par for the day following back-to-back bogeys when he pushed his tee shot at the par-5 13th hole into a water hazard. From 244 yards away he launched his third to 17 feet. Although he missed his birdie putt, considering the circumstances he was pleased with a par.

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“I knew I hit a great shot, and I definitely would have walked away with a [par],” said McIlroy, who is playing this week’s event for the first time. “I would have taken a [par] after the tee shot. Could have made birdie, but didn't.”

The 18th hole was even more bizarre when he hit his approach shot from 105 yards about half that distance when his foot slipped on his downswing.

“My right foot completely came out from under me,” he said. “Obviously there was a tiny bit of drizzle. Maybe a little bit of surface water. It was weird. As soon as I started down, I just felt it and I couldn't stop.”

