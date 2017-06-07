Rory only golfer in top 10 of highest-paid athlete list

Rory McIlroy ranked sixth on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid athletes in the world, raking in $50 million both on and off the course last year.

McIlroy’s position was boosted by the $10 million bonus he received for winning the FedEx Cup last fall. At $50 million, he was tied with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, and behind only Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Roger Federer and Kevin Durant.

Only five golfers cracked the top 100.

Next on the list was Phil Mickelson, who was 12th after earning $43.5 million, despite going winless on the course for the third consecutive year.

For years Tiger Woods dominated this list, but with only $107,000 in on-course earnings a year ago, thanks to a nagging back injury, he checked in at No. 17, with $37.1 million. That was sandwiched between tennis star Novak Djokovic and soccer standout Neymar.

Jordan Spieth ($34.5 million) was 21st on the list, while world No. 1 Dustin Johnson placed 48th, with $27.6 million in earnings ($16.6 million of which were on the course).

