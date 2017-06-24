Rory switches putters, without immediate results

CROMWELL, Conn. – On Thursday at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy joked that he wanted to give the putter he’s been using lately one more week. It turns out he wasn’t joking.

McIlroy arrived at TPC River Highlands about two hours before his Day 3 tee time and the majority of that time was spent experimenting with five different TaylorMade putters before finally settling on a new model – the company’s TP Mullen which is a hybrid mallet putter.

Travelers Championship: Articles, photos and videos

The new putter didn’t fare much better, with McIlroy taking 33 putts on Saturday on his way to a third-round 70 which left him a dozen shots off the lead. He dropped to 73rd in the strokes gained: putting statistic out of 74 players this week and made just two putts over 4 feet.

McIlroy didn’t speak with the media after his round.