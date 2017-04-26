Rose not dwelling on Masters: 'I sleep well every night'

AVONDALE, La. – If Justin Rose is still smarting from his playoff loss at the Masters, he didn’t show it Wednesday during his first appearance since surrendering a two-shot lead on the back nine and losing to Sergio Garcia.

“I sleep well every night,” Rose said. “I’m absolutely fine.”

Though he admitted that the year’s first major was “one that got away,” the Englishman said he was encouraged because he knows it’s a golf course where he’s capable of giving himself more chances to win.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Articles, photos and videos

“From that point of view, I’m incredibly positive,” he said, “and I think it’s only really revealing at the end of the season. A major-championship year is a career year when you win one.

“I might have the opportunity to win a couple more yet, so I’m not even willing to look back at this with any sort of regret until the season is done, and then we can reevaluate and assess actually what it meant.”

Rose, a former champion at the Zurich Classic, is partnering this week with European Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson.