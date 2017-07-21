Golf Central Blog

Rose: Watching early Open coverage 'frustrates me'

By

Ryan Lavner
July 21, 2017, 4:55 pm

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – All of that expanded TV coverage of The Open wasn’t necessarily a good thing for Justin Rose.

Rather than do some homework on how the course is playing, like most players here at Royal Birkdale, he says he won’t watch the early broadcast anymore.

“I think it frustrates me,” he said Friday, after a second-round 74 to make the cut on the number (5-over 145). “I do it every year because I enjoy golf and I enjoy The Open and I want to sit and watch.

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

“But I don’t think it helps my mental state. I get a little more edgy for the round and I see guys getting the better of things out on the golf course, and I’m looking at the weather forecast thinking, What’s going to happen with our round? I think next year I’m going Open-free TV in my house.”

Jordan Spieth and Ian Poulter were among several players Friday who said how much they benefited from seeing the early action.

Rose said that he would almost never have the TV on during any other event, but because the coverage here is so extensive, and he has so much time to kill before a 2:59 p.m. tee time, he always finds himself watching. Not anymore.

“I’m going to stop doing it,” he said. 

Article Tags: 

Justin Rose, 2017 Open Championship, British Open, The Open, Royal Birkdale

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Luck finds Spieth, and he takes advantage
Spieth leads The Open by two over Kuchar
Weathering the weather: Wind, rain hammer Birkdale
Caddie's magic words put McIlroy back on track
Stenson's rented home burglarized

Trending

Golf Channel App
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Bones: Bubba owes Phil plane wash from '90s match
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
Rahm recovers after controversial call to card 1-under
Shoulder pain: Sergio fights gorse, gorse wins
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
Best of: Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.